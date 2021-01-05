Oh no: Pelicans six point lead evaporates in final seconds, New Orleans fall in OT to Indiana

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 04: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers drives the ball around Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on January 04, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Pelicans appeared to have it put away.

Under 30 seconds were left in regulation, and New Orleans had a 106-100 lead over Indiana.

But, Victor Oladipo hit a 29 foot three pointer to cut the New Orleans lead in half. And, on the next possession, Lonzo Ball had the ball stolen by Oladipo.

The ball then went to a wide open Myles Turner, who hit a 26 foot three point shot to tie the game.

Indiana won in overtime, 118-116, Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Brandon Ingram had 31 points for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson had 24. The Pelicans host Oklahoma City Wednesday night.