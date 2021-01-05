Oh no: Pelicans six point lead evaporates in final seconds, New Orleans fall in OT to Indiana

The Pelicans appeared to have it put away.
Under 30 seconds were left in regulation, and New Orleans had a 106-100 lead over Indiana.
But, Victor Oladipo hit a 29 foot three pointer to cut the New Orleans lead in half. And, on the next possession, Lonzo Ball had the ball stolen by Oladipo.
The ball then went to a wide open Myles Turner, who hit a 26 foot three point shot to tie the game.
Indiana won in overtime, 118-116, Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.
Brandon Ingram had 31 points for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson had 24. The Pelicans host Oklahoma City Wednesday night.