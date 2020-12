BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 30: Racey McMath #17 of the LSU Tigers scores a toucdown during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Former Karr high school wide receiver Racey McMath is headed for the NFL draft.

McMath has hired an agent, according to a report from the Athletic.

The move was expected. In November, LSU tweeted that McMath and two others had accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl.

Jabril Cox, Racey McMath and Kary Vincent Jr. have accepted invites to the @seniorbowl!



🔗 https://t.co/giMNOZQUIq pic.twitter.com/IlwjpnFXu9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 17, 2020

McMath played in five games in 2020. He had 14 receptions, 1 for a touchdown. He was also a stellar performer on special teams.