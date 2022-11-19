{Video Courtesy: Jackson Academy Raiders Network}

JACKSON, Miss. — The Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets defeated Simpson Academy, 24-14 Friday night to claim the 2022 MAIS Class 5A state championship.

The state title gives head coach Drew Misita and the Jackets their third in program history and first since 2014.

Leading the way for Oak Forest Friday night, was senior Lawson Hendry and junior Stiles Guidry.

Hendry ran the ball 33 times for 142 yards and a touchdown while Guidry carried the ball 21 times for 121 yards and a score.

Guidry also completed one pass for an 11-yard touchdown, while adding 2 catches for 35 yards in the win.

The Yellow Jackets tallied 318 yards rushing in the win while the OFA defense forced two turnovers and held Simpson Academy to 291 total yards.

The Jackets’ ground-and-pound style of play won the time-of-possession battle by 23 minutes (35:07-12:53}.