Boomer Nunez, who led Lakeshore to the state Division II non-select championship game Saturday, was relieved of his duties two days later.

Nunez tells WGNO Sports he was called into a meeting with the school’s principal and athletic director Monday morning, and was told the school “was going in a different direction.”

Nunez would not elaborate.

Lakeshore eliminated #1 seed Lutcher, winning the last two games of their three games series on Lutcher’s homefield.

In the semifinals in Sulphur Thursday, Lakeshore defeated fourth seeded Eunice before falling in the championship game, 4-0 to Iowa.

“I will be coaching somewhere, next year,” said Nunez.