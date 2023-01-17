NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — They field Devlin Fieldhouse hoping that Tulane would mount a serious challenge to top-ranked Houston.

But, the Cougars were too good, making 12 of 24 three-point attempts on the way to an 80-60 win over the Green Wave. Tulane’s five-game win streak was snapped before an announced crowd of 3,621. Several hundred Tulane students were turned away from the game.

Jaylen Forbes led Tulane with 23 points. Jalen Cook had 15 and Kevin Cross 12.

Tulane trailed 40-32 at the half. But, Houston’s Marcus Sasser opened the second half with 8 straight points, including a pair of three-pointers. Tulane cut the Houston lead to five, 54-49 before the Cougars pulled away.

Sasser led Houston with 23 points, including 7 of 12 shooting from three-point land.

Houston outrebounded Tulane 35-27.

Tulane’s five-game winning streak, all in American Athletic Conference, was snapped.