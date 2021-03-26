Nuggets beat Pelicans 113-108 despite Zion Williamson’s career high 39 points

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) shoots as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 37 points and nine assists and the Denver Nuggets outlasted New Orleans in a tight fourth quarter for a 113-108 victory over the Pelicans.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points and Jamal Murray had 23 points and 11 assists for the Nuggets.

Denver trailed by as many as 14 points in the game and 11 in the fourth quarter, but closed the game on a 24-8 run.

Zion Williamson had 39 points on 16-of-19 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Pelicans.

Eric Bledsoe added 16 points and nine assists.