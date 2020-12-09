NSU Athletic Director discusses the 2020 Prep Classic’s move to Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Northwestern State University Athletic Director Greg Burke spoke with media this week to talk about the LHSAA and LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine’s decision to move the 2020 Prep Classic to Northwestern State University.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome has hosted the Prep Classic since 1981.



The games will now be played December 27th through December 30th, with December 26th working as a travel day. The games will be at 25% capacity, which equates to 4,250 per game.

Details surrounding the state championships schedule of events will be released at a later date.