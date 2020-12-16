NSD Hahnville: Alijah Hamilton to McNeese State

Hahnville, La. – On Wednesday, three Hahnville athletes signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Cornerback Alijah Hamilton signed with McNeese State. He says the opportunity to stay in-state and play at the next level is “a dream come true.”
“Coach Frank Wilson and just the whole coaching staff they made me feel comfortable and made me feel like that’s home,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton is coached by Daniel Luquet.
Makenna Cortez signed with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Kathryn Smith signed with Jones College.
Cortez and Smith are coached by Gerard Nugent.