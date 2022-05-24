NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brother Martin high school has added one of the state’s most accomplished baseball coaches to its staff.
Joey Latino will join the staff as pitching coach, and will teach at the school.
Latino coached Jesuit to the 2011 class 5A championship, and won three Catholic league titles at Jesuit.
Latino stepped away from his post at Jesuit in March of 2018.
