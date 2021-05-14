Notre Dame defeats St. Charles Catholic in Division III title game

SULPHUR, La. — Notre Dame defeated St. Charles Catholic, 7-2 in the Division III state championship game Friday night.

A 3 RBI double in the bottom of the 6th inning by the game’s Most Outstanding Player, Luke Hoffpauir, was the nail in the coffin as the Pios would jump out to the 5 run lead.

Notre Dame drew 6 total walks on the night, loading the bases 3 times.

The Pios would capitalize, scoring all 7 runs with bases loaded.

With the loss, St. Charles Catholic finishes the season with a 25-10-1 record and runner-up in Division III.

Here is a recap from WGNO’s Richie Mills:

Here is St. Charles Catholic seniors Cade Pregeant and Josh Tamplain after the game: