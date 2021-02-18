Notre Dame Baseball will not travel to Baton Rouge this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Baseball program announced earlier today that it will not be traveling to Baton Rouge this weekend to face the LSU Tigers.

𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞



Notre Dame Baseball Will Not Travel This Weekend to Baton Rouge.



Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 18, 2021

Notre Dame says, “The decision was made out of an abundance of caution following positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the team. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group.”

The Irish and Tigers were scheduled to play at noon Sunday at Alex Box Stadium.

