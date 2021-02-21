Not this time: Pelicans complete franchise best comeback, beat Boston

NEW ORLEANS — Mark Sunday February 21st, 2021 on your calendar.
It is the day the Pelicans completed the best comeback in franchise history. New Orleans, trailing 79-55 in the third quarter, rallied to defeat Boston 120-115 in overtime Sunday at the Smoothie King Center.
Zion Williamson held to 4 points in the first half, scored 24 in the second half and in overtime.
Brandon Ingram scored 33, but Josh Hart provided the spark New Orleans needed.
Hart scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and also guarded Boston’s Jayson Tatum. Hart was plus 18 in the 37 minutes he was on the floor.
The Pelicans victory was televised live on WGNO and ABC.