NEW ORLEANS — Ron Faucheux’s march towards his third consecutive Fair Grounds trainer title continued with yet another win on Friday.

Not On Herb’s victory was Faucheux’s seventh in his last 14 starts and 11th from his last 21.

Entering Saturday’s action, he is now just one win behind four-time Fair Grounds leading trainer Brad Cox 32-31 with 12 days to play.

*Courtesy Fair Grounds NOLA