Not a question of change at LSU, but how much?

Minutes after a wild 53-48 win over Ole Miss, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was asked a question about possible coaching changes.

Orgeron dodged the question, deftly. “I just want to enjoy the victory,” said Orgeron.

Change is coming at LSU. Is it sweeping, or is it less so?

Orgeron will have to decide whether to move on from defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. The LSU defense was hit hard by opt outs. And, by injuries. But, even so, the points and yards allowed by the Tiger defense was stunning.

There were 55 points scored by Alabama, 48 by Auburn, 45 by Missouri, and 44 by Mississippi State. The loss to the Bulldogs started the ball rolling against the LSU defense. By season’s end the unit improved, some. But, it will be hard to sell Pelini, especially after his unit allowed 27 second half points to Ole Miss.

Offensively, LSU scored 90 points in the final two games. That’s impressive, considering that the Tigers were down to their third quarterback. True freshman Max Johnson was outstanding over the final two games. He threw six TD passes. And, became the first LSU quarterback to throw three touchdown passes in the Swamp.

Will Orgeron make changes on the offensive staff? Will he be able to convince some offensive lineman to return? All are eligible for another season due to Covid-19.

Orgeron told media Thursday that the number of players who return may surprise, some.

And, despite a 3-5 record, and the on-going saga of the opt outs, Ed Orgeron was able to hold his team together, and win the last two games.

A rash of departures, outbreaks of Covid-19, the loss of quarterback Myles Brennan to a season ending injury, allegations of LSU being lax in dealing with alleged sexual assault by former football players, and NCAA violations that caused the school to impose its own scholarship restrictions and one year bowl ban, are enough negative headlines for several seasons.

But, it all happened in 2020.

And, there’s still more to come, and soon. Orgeron will have to decide just how big or small his coaching staff changes will be.