NEW ORLEANS – It was a day for the pitchers as Brandon Mitchell was stout but Johnathan Harmon went the distance for the Northwestern State Demons who edged out the New Orleans Privateers 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Maestri Field.

Harmon picked up his third win of the season and the first complete game for the Demons pitching staff this season. He struck out five batters and allowed just four hits. Mitchell (0-3) took the loss as he allowed two runs on six hits in 6.2 innings with three strikeouts.

Northwestern State struck first in the opening frame again. The Demons got back-to-back one-out baserunners on a Jeffrey Elkins walk and a Daunte Stuart single. Then Bo Willis came up and hit a ground ball that resulted in one out but Elkins scored from third to put the Demons up early.

Harmon kept the pitch count down early and kept the Privateers off the scoreboard until the sixth inning.

Anthony Herron Jr. was hit by a pitch and that put two runners on with two outs. On a pickoff attempt at the lead runner, Amani Larry, the ball skipped into left center field. Larry came home from second to tie the score at 1-1.

New Orleans tried to get a runner in from second again when Herron looked to score from second on Jeissy De La Cruz’s infield single but he was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

The Demons went ahead for good in the seventh inning. After Cam Sibley singled with two outs, he stole second. Then Jake Haze delivered a single that scored Sibley for the last run of the game. Harmon took over and only allowed one baserunner over the last three innings.

Drake Angeron had his first extra base hit as a Privateer when he doubled to right in the third inning. Tod Gauthe had a stout performance out of the pen with five strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

The series finale will go at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

{Courtesy: release from UNO Athletics}