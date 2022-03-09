LAKE CHARLES, La. — No. 11 Northshore defeated No. 7 Walker, 68-54 in the Class 5A semi-finals Wednesday night at Burton Coliseum.

James Bridges led the Panthers with 27 points and 10 rebounds while Kohen Rowbatham added 20.

Fabian Hartley Jr. finished the game with 13 points, 16 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Northshore shot 41 % from the field while holding Walker to 34 % shooting.

With the win, the Panthers advance to their first state championship game appearance in school history.

Northshore faces top-seeded Zachary at Burton Coliseum Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Since their opening round playoff win at home against Bonnabel, Northshore has strung together upset wins over the 3,6, and 7 seeds in Class 5A.

All upset wins were accomplished on the road.

If my math is correct, Northshore is 17-4 in road games this season. That includes their three playoff games.