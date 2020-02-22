Northshore Girl’s Soccer advances to Division I Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL- The Northshore Panthers are headed to the Division I Championship after a dominant performance tonight against Saint Mary's Dominican High School.

The Panthers would score 4 goals in the first half of regulation and that was more than enough to take down Dominican.

The first goal came in the 16th minute, when Brooke Cutura dialed up a nice assist on a cross to Carley Chase.

Minutes later, the Panthers would inbound the ball and Susanne "SJ" Mull would strike with a header.

In the 32nd minute, Cutura would beat a defender while pushing the ball down field, and fire a shot that would nail the top left corner of the net.

The fourth and final goal of the first half came just before the intermission.

A scrum in front of the net allowed Grace Green to score an easy goal as soon as the ball hit the grass.

The Panthers have now outscored their opponents, 16-0 in their last three playoff games.

Northshore will now play Mandeville Friday night for the Division I Championship.

That game will be played at Southeastern Louisiana University.