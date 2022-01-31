METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — NOLA Gold Rugby’s 10-5-1 record in 2021 was the third-best in league play last season and the best finish in franchise history.

The Gold ended their season with a win at Rugby United New York but fell short of the playoffs by two points.

“To end with six consecutive road games and win five out of six, 38,000 miles in six weeks. Along with multiple games where nine of our starters are out for international duty. The four teams that made the playoffs, we beat three of them. One of them being twice with New York. So, we have launched that momentum into the offseason,” said NOLA Gold General Manager Ryan Fitzgerald.

Momentum that has fueled what NOLA Gold General Manager Ryan Fitzgerald calls this the most productive offseason the team has had.

One following a record finish, increased attendance at the Gold Mine on Airline, and changing of the guard with new head coach Kane Thompson

“He came to us in 2019 as a player and was already kind of in that player-coaches role. Players looked at him like that. The guy has got three world cups with Samoa. He’s won the Super Rugby Championship in 2012, played all around the world, and been a professional for 20 years. It was a smooth transition for a forwards coach and assistant coach, even getting some minutes last year as a 39-year-old. now he turns 40 and he’s still got some records in the gym,” said Fitzgerald.

“I’ve got a good relationship with the guys. Obviously, I know them having played with them but there’s a respect thing between player and coach that has made that role very easy,” said NOLA Gold head coach Kane Thompson.

NOLA Gold Rugby enters their 2022 regular-season opener with high expectations, championship expectations.

But winning a championship is a process and one the team remains committed to each day.

“We’ve talked about from day one at our team orientation that June 26, 2022, is the final. We know that date. We’re not talking about that date. We’re trying to win the day every single day out here. When you’re building a house and you’re pouring the concrete and the foundation, you don’t have to start stressing about the wallpaper because there are no walls up yet. Let’s build this thing day by day and every time we come out here for 90 minutes if we can go back in that tunnel better than we came out here, I think we’re just going to be fine,” said Fitzgerald.

NOLA Gold opens its 2022 season Saturday at home against the New England Free Jacks.

Match starts at 8 p.m.

For the full schedule, click here.