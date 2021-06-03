NOLA Gold gearing up for final regular-season home game vs Rugby ATL

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, NOLA Gold Rugby will play it’s final regular-season home game at the Gold Mine on Airline.

The Gold take on rival Rugby ATL at 7:30 p.m.

Head Coach Nate Osborne says the fan support this season has been outstanding, and the team hopes to put on a show in front of a home crowd.

“Before the bye, we played Utah here and I think it was the best experience that any of these guys have had, and me included with this team, it was amazing,” said Osborne. “The crowd, the atmosphere, and the game itself. I’m expecting hopefully more and more people to come and see that and I think this had turned into a real rivalry for us already.”

The Gold is currently 5-3-1 on the season and embarks on a 6-game road trip following Saturday’s game vs Rugby ATL.

For more from the team, click on the video above.