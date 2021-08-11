Nola go-ahead hit in 7th, Padres hand Miami 5th loss in row

SAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 7: Austin Nola #26 of the San Diego Padres hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on August 6, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over Miami 6-5 and sending the Marlins to their fifth straight loss.

Austin Nola can just flat out hit.#HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/2NoLbYl3IM — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 11, 2021

Nola had two hits and two RBIs.

He extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games.

With the score tied 5-all and Adam Frazier on second base with two outs, Nola hit a sharp single to left field against Richard Bleier.

Mark Melancon got the last out of the eighth, worked around a leadoff double in the ninth and notched his MLB-leading 34th save.