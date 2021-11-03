NOLA Baseball Coach Blake Dean receives contract extension

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUND) — New Orleans Head Baseball Coach Blake Dean agrees to a four-year contract extension for the New Orleans Privateers baseball team until the 2026 season. The news was announced in a press release on Wednesday, November 3.

“I want to thank my Sports Administrator Steve Stroud, our Vice President of Athletics & Recreation Tim Duncan, and our President Dr. John Nicklow for giving me this opportunity. The University of New Orleans holds a special place in my heart as they took a chance on a 27-year-old coach,” said Dean.

” I have called this great city of New Orleans home for nearly 10 years, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue my career here,” he added.

Dean has 159 career victories in his six seasons. Last year the team saw two wins in the Southland Conference Tournament. In 2021, according to Baseball America, a sports magazine that covers baseball at every level, Dean was named the fifth-youngest head coach in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Divison I.