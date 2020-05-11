NOCA Baseball showcases local talent with live stream indoor games, while giving back to the community

Big Easy Sportsplex has partnered with NOCA Baseball to safely provide high school players an opportunity to salvage lost seasons, playing live streamed indoor games.

Games are strictly a Pitcher vs Batter set up, with every pitch and at-bat streamed live for fans and college coaches to tune in. The technology is also being used to capture video relevant to the college recruiting process. The games are giving players the opportunity to showcase their skills, while keeping them sharp.

Joey Cabeceiras, “Kind of got the muse from major league baseball. All those guys want at spring training is live at-bats. They just want to see the ball off of the pitchers hand. That’s all these guys want too. We shoot the link out and we’re getting a ton of people to watch so it’s a captive audience. You name the college they’ve been watching the games so thats been a good thing.”

Will Hellmers said, “It gives me the opportunity to have a competitive live inning against great high school batters. Great feedback from everyone around Baton Rouge, Hahnville, Mississippi wherever it may be. Everyone is hearing about it and its just great things that come form all those guys.”

Jake Cabeceiras said, “Being able to do this, come in here and face guys like Will is really important for me to get my name out there and get recruited as much as I can.”

There programs aren’t only helping athletes. NOCA is using the platform to give back to the community, purchasing lunches from local restaurants for health care workers.

“Every kid who comes in has a $20 fee to participate in a game. That fee is then put into a pot and 100% of the proceeds goes towards the purchase of a lunch from a local restaurant here in Jefferson parish,” said Cabeceiras.

Hellmers said, “Being able to help those on the Frontline, anything helps, and we want to support them in whatever they’re doing.”

Games are played on Friday at 6pm and Saturday at 11am.

For links to the live stream click here