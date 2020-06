Every Sunday in June, NOCA Baseball will be playing showcase games at Mike Miley Stadium.

NOCA Black won game two 21-16 using “showcase scoring”

-Stolen Base = Run

-Double or Triple = Run

-Homerun = 2X Runs Scored

-4th Batter each inning reaches base = Run

For highlights from game two, click on the video above.

For more information on NOCA Baseball click here.