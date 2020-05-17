Watch Now
WGNO News at 5 p.m.

NOCA Baseball indoor live stream game highlights

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last week, we told you about NOCA Baseball live streaming virtual indoor games, in a Pitcher vs Batter set up.

On Friday, over 20 high schools were represented at the Big Easy Sportsplex.

Click on the video above for highlights from the game.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News