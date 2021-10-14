No Zion: for first week of regular season games

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Amanda Shaw Hurricane Ida Benefit Concert
Friday Night Prep Picks Contest

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who had offseason surgery on his right foot, will not play the first week of the NBA regular season.

The club’s executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, made the announcement Thursday. Griffin had said September 27th that Williamson would be ready for the regular season.

Griffin said Williamson is doing one on oh work on the court, and doing some running. He will be re-evaluated in two to two and a half weeks.

Watch WGNO news at 6 and 10 pm for a complete report from Jori Parys.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News