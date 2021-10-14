No Zion: for first week of regular season games

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who had offseason surgery on his right foot, will not play the first week of the NBA regular season.

The club’s executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, made the announcement Thursday. Griffin had said September 27th that Williamson would be ready for the regular season.

Griffin said Williamson is doing one on oh work on the court, and doing some running. He will be re-evaluated in two to two and a half weeks.

Watch WGNO news at 6 and 10 pm for a complete report from Jori Parys.