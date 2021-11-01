No Zion, for awhile yet

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots between Dallas Mavericks’ Willie Cauley-Stein and Tim Hardaway Jr., right, as Luka Doncic, left rear, and Maxi Kleber, right rear, watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Pelicans head to the west coast for the start of a four game trip Tuesday night at Phoenix. And, Zion Williamson, rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery, won’t play on the trip or for the foreseeable future.

Head coach Willie Green said Zion’s ankle will be scanned again in two to three weeks. And, he has yet to be cleared to play five on five basketball

Here’s Green after practice, Monday

The Pelicans play at Sacramento Wednesday night. New Orleans is 1-6, worst record in the NBA heading into Monday night’s games.