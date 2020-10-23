No Mike: Thomas out for Panthers game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Saints have declared wide receiver Michael Thomas and guard Nick Easton out for Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers.

According to the NFL network, Thomas tweaked a hamstring in warmups before practice Wednesday. Head coach Sean Payton would not confirm that report when he spoke to the media about 90 minutes before the Saints released their Friday injury report.

The Saints will also be missing wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday.

Safety JT Gray is listed as questionable on the club’s injury report.