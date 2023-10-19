NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Warren Easton’s football game Thursday night in Baton Rouge against Madison Prep has been cancelled, multiple sources tell WGNO Sports.

Last week, Easton’s game against Douglass was halted in the second half because of a reported fight. Earlier this year, Easton was notified by the LHSAA that it was ineligible for the 2023 football playoffs because of alleged illegal recruiting.

Easton denied the allegations. The school’s appeal to the LHSAA’s Executive Committee was denied in the spring.

The state high school athletic association typically does not comment on any penalties levied against member schools.

