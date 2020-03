The NCAA has announced that due to the coronavirus, all NCAA tournament games, men’s and women’s — will be played, without fans.

That’s means the NCAA Women’s Final 4, April 3rd and 5th at the Smoothie King Center will be played before an empty arena.

The NCAA made the announcement Wednesday on twitter.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020