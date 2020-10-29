No electricity, no problem

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 03: An exterior view of Yulman Stadium on September 3, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz can vouch for the power of generators. He enjoyed the use of one at his New Orleans home this week, during Hurricane Zeta.

“When we bought the house, we were told this was the best investment you can ever make.”

Saturday morning, Tulane hosts Temple, and Yulman Stadium and the Wilson Center will both be powered by generators in the wake of Zeta.

Kickoff is set for 11 am.

Tulane is a four point favorite for the game which can be seen on ESPN plus.

Tulane has lost three consecutive games to fall to 2-5 on the season.

Fritz said victory Saturday is critical.

“We need to get a good taste in our mouths.”

A total of 1,200 will be allowed to watch the game live at Yulman Stadium.