No denying it: Niners Saints always seems to have large implications

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 49ers and the Saints have a history, one that includes two of the tougher Saints defeats in the Payton/Brees era.

In January 2012, the 49ers upset the Saints in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Last season, the 49ers won at the Superdome 48-46 in a game that likely decided the number one seed in the playoffs.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees acknowledges the history.

Here is the Saints injury report from Wednesday.

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CErik McCoyElbowLP
QBDrew BreesRight shoulderLP
TRyan RamczykBackLP
WRMichael ThomasAnkle/hamstringLP

The 49ers are struggling with 4 wins, 5 losses. The Saints have won 6 of 8 games, including a thumping Sunday night of the Bucs, 38-3.

