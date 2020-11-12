No denying it: Niners Saints always seems to have large implications

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 49ers and the Saints have a history, one that includes two of the tougher Saints defeats in the Payton/Brees era.

In January 2012, the 49ers upset the Saints in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Last season, the 49ers won at the Superdome 48-46 in a game that likely decided the number one seed in the playoffs.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees acknowledges the history.

Here is the Saints injury report from Wednesday.

Position Name Injury Wednesday C Erik McCoy Elbow LP QB Drew Brees Right shoulder LP T Ryan Ramczyk Back LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle/hamstring LP

The 49ers are struggling with 4 wins, 5 losses. The Saints have won 6 of 8 games, including a thumping Sunday night of the Bucs, 38-3.