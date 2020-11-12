No denying it: Niners Saints always seems to have large implications

The 49ers and the Saints have a history, one that includes two of the tougher Saints defeats in the Payton/Brees era.
In January 2012, the 49ers upset the Saints in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Last season, the 49ers won at the Superdome 48-46 in a game that likely decided the number one seed in the playoffs.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees acknowledges the history.
Here is the Saints injury report from Wednesday.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Elbow
|LP
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right shoulder
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Back
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/hamstring
|LP
The 49ers are struggling with 4 wins, 5 losses. The Saints have won 6 of 8 games, including a thumping Sunday night of the Bucs, 38-3.