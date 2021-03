NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 11: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots over Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on March 11, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Pelicans have almost twice as many wins as Minnesota.

But, you couldn’t tell that Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans was routed by Minnesota 135-105.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy call the performance embarrassing.

Minnesota won its 8th game of the season.

The Timberwolves made 19 three pointers. The Pelicans 6.

Zion Williamson scored 24 points, and had 5 rebounds.