Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has never missed a regular season game, until now.

Jordan will miss Sunday’s game in New York against the Jets, after a positive test for Covid -19.

Jordan wished the Saints well in a tweet Saturday.

The squad prob at the airport rn… I’m in the house… all that matters is we win tomorrow @Saints Let’s go!!!! @ACES_E @MarcusJD84 lead the charge!!! — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 11, 2021

Jordan has played in 172 consecutive regular season games. He has started 171.