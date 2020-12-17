No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 20 Tulsa meet at last for AAC title

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder hands off the ball to running back Gerrid Doaks, right, during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati and Tulsa are finally going to play each other, this time for the American Athletic Conference championship.

No. 6 Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0 AAC) is making its second straight appearance in the title game while No. 20 Tulsa (6-1, 6-0 AAC) is playing in it for the first time.

Tulsa and Cincinnati were scheduled to play on Oct. 17, but the game was moved to Dec. 5 due to COVID-19 cases in the Bearcats program.

It was rescheduled again for Dec. 12, before being canceled due to more COVID issues at Cincinnati.

The AAC Conference Championship game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. on ABC and WGNO.