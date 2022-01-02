No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt

Baylor cornerback Al Walcott (13) runs 96 yards for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Mississippi Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in New Orleans. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Al Walcott set a Sugar Bowl record with a 96-yard interception return, Monaray Baldwin raced 48 yards for the go-ahead score on an end-around, and sixth-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Mississippi 21-7 in the Sugar Bowl as injured Rebels quarterback Matt Corral looked on from the sideline.

Abram Smith ran for 172 yards to finish with a single-season record 1,601 yards rushing for Big 12 champion Baylor.

The Bears (12-2) earned their first 12-win season with the help of a defense that finished with 10 sacks and three interceptions against Ole Miss (10-3).

Corral was hurt when sacked from behind on Mississippi’s third series of the game.

Afterward, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin offered no excuses regarding his team’s loss as seen in the video clip from the post-game press conference below: