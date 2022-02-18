NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Newman Greenies girl’s basketball team held off a scrappy St. Charles Catholic squad to win their LHSAA Division III quarterfinal game 56-46 at Fitzgerald/Skertich Arena on Friday night.

After a slow start that saw 4-4 stalemate inside at the midway point of the first quarter the Greenies opened up on a 11-5 run thanks to the inside play of freshman center Sanaa Bean.

However, the Lady Comets closed the gap with help from senior point guard Kaitlyn Abair and eventually took their first and only lead of the game with a basket from junior center Mya Brown.

Bean continued her stellar play in the paint during the second half with the Greenies extending their lead to 15. Eighth-grader Chavez Smith hit back-to-back three-pointers followed by a bucket from Abair just inside the arch to help pull St. Charles Catholic to within four.

But it was too little too late, as the Greenies dodged the Comets comeback and took the win by 10 to advance to the semifinals.