No. 3 Alabama hosts SEC West rival and heavy underdog LSU

For the first time in college football history, there will be two games matching teams of at least 8-0 on the same day, according to ESPN Facts and Info. In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, LSU and the Crimson Tide will play the first regular-season game matching AP Nos. 1 and 2 since 2011 _ when No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama 9-6 in overtime.

No. 3 Alabama is a more than four-touchdown favorite against SEC West rival LSU.

The Crimson Tide, second in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, still have designs on Southeastern Conference and national titles.

Alabama has won nine of the last 10 meetings and faces an LSU team led by outgoing coach Ed Orgeron.

It’s a dramatic difference from the Tigers’ last visit to Tuscaloosa two years ago in a 1 versus 2 matchup.

LSU won 46-41 en route to a national championship. Both teams are coming off open dates.