No. 25 La-Lafayette wins Sun Belt West, beats South Alabama

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette ran for 254 yards and the No. 25 Ragin’ Cajuns clinched a third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division title with a 38-10 victory over South Alabama. Lewis’ touchdown tosses went for 5 yards to Jalen Williams, 3 yards to Errol Rogers and 25 yards to running back Trey Ragas. Chris Smith and Elijah Mitchell each ran for TDs. South Alabama’s Desmond Trotter was limited to 15-of-28 passing for 133 yards and one touchdown for South Alabama.