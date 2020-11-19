No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette cancels game with Cent Arkansas

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Ferrod Gardner (7) enters the field with Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier before an NCAA college football game against South Alabama in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette has canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The university says 33 players are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocol. Some of those players tested positive and others are in quarantine because of feared exposure.

The Ragin’ Cajuns clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division last weekend with a victory over South Alabama.

But they did not hold practice Tuesday and now plan to resume normal operations on Nov. 21. Louisiana-Lafayette’s next game is scheduled for Nov. 28 at Louisiana-Monroe.