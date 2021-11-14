No. 22 UL Lafayette will host championship game after topping Troy

LAFAYETTE, La. (WGNO) — The Ragin Cajuns are set to host the Sun Belt Championship Game in December after clinching a 35 to 21 victory over the Trojans on Saturday.
The Cajuns are the only Louisiana school in the AP Top 25 Poll.
Louisiana secured a program-record ninth straight victory, according to the Ragin Cajuns press release from Saturday’s game.
Baton Rouge native, quarterback Levi Lewis helped lead the offense with four touchdowns.
Next up, the Cajuns will take Liberty on Saturday, November 20.
Following that game, they play ULM at home.
Lastly, the Cajuns host the SBC Championship Game on December 4 at Cajun Field.