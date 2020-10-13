No. 21 ULL hosts Coastal Carolina with rankings at stake

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis throws a pass against Georgia Southern during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, Lafayette, La. Louisiana-Lafayette won 20-18. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

LAFAYETTE, La. – No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette is trying to preserve a Top 25 ranking and Coastal Carolina is trying to get the attention of poll voters by knocking off a ranked foe for the first time in school history.

Both teams are unbeaten at 3-0 as they meet on Wednesday night in Lafayette in a game rescheduled twice in recent weeks.

The game was first moved up a week to Oct. 10 after the Ragin’ Cajuns’ previously scheduled game against Appalachian State was postponed by COVID-19 concerns with the Mountaineers.

Then Hurricane Delta caused a four-day delay.