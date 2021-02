LSU coach Will Wade reacts to a call against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Justin Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 20 Arkansas beat Cameron Thomas and LSU 83-75.

The Razorbacks had four players score in double figures in their sixth straight win.

Moses Moody had 18 points on 3-for-14 shooting, and reserve J.D. Notae also scored 18.

Thomas, the No. 4 scorer in the nation, scored 25 points, shooting 11 of 19 from the field.