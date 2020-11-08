No. 2 safety in the country commits to LSU

LSU kicker Chris Jackson’s tee, helmet and a football are ready for play against the University of Miami during the 2005 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on December 30, 2005. LSU defeated Miami 40-3. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Last weekend, LSU landed the number one safety in the country, when Sage Ryan of Lafayette Christian Academy committed to the Tigers. One week later, the Bayou Bengals nabbed the nation’s second-best safety.

Pennsylvania native Derrick Davis, Jr., announced his decision on Saturday, choosing LSU over Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Decision Day !!🐯🦁🌰🐶🔵🟡🐅 — Derrick Davis™🎬 (@D_Dav1s) November 7, 2020

The four-star recruit becomes the Tigers’ 22nd commit for the 2021 class. According to 247 Sports, LSU became the third-best class in the country after Davis’s announcement.