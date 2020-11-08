No. 2 safety in the country commits to LSU

Last weekend, LSU landed the number one safety in the country, when Sage Ryan of Lafayette Christian Academy committed to the Tigers. One week later, the Bayou Bengals nabbed the nation’s second-best safety.
Pennsylvania native Derrick Davis, Jr., announced his decision on Saturday, choosing LSU over Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
The four-star recruit becomes the Tigers’ 22nd commit for the 2021 class. According to 247 Sports, LSU became the third-best class in the country after Davis’s announcement.