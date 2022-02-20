TALLADEGA, Ala. — The Southern States Athletic Conference regular-season championship came down to the final day in the regular season, as the No. 2 Loyola Wolf Pack needed a second win over the No. 5 Talladega Tornadoes to earn the first-ever SSAC regular-season title.

The Pack did just that, defeating Talladega 77-71 to earn the No. 1 seed in next week’s SSAC Championship.

This is the first men’s basketball regular-season conference championship for the school since athletics was reinstated in 1991.

Zach Wrightsil broke a program record with 13 total rebounds and is now No. 1 in program history in rebounds, with a total of 1,009 boards in his Wolf Pack career.

Five players scored in double figures for Loyola including Wrightsil: Myles Burns (15), Brandon Davis (14), Jalen Galloway (12), and Andrew Fava (11) joined him

Loyola will play a quarterfinal contest against the Blue Mountain-William Carey winner on Thursday at 2:15 p.m, and the conference tournament is held at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

{Press release courtesy of Loyola Wolfpack Sports Information Department)