No. 2 Baseball Draws No. 7 McNeese Wednesday, May 26 at 4 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans baseball will be the No. 2 seed in the 2021 Southland Conference Tournament and begin its quest for a league title on Wednesday, May 26 at 4 p.m. against No. 7 seed McNeese.
The Privateers split the regular season series with the Cowboys in Lake Charles.
McNeese is the reigning Southland Tournament champion after earning the automatic bid as a No. 5 seed in 2019.
It’s an all-Louisiana side of the bracket featuring the No. 2 Privateers taking on No. 7 Cowboys, and No. 3 Southeastern taking on No. 6 Northwestern State.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES CENTRAL)
- Wednesday, May 26, 2021
- Game 1 (9 a.m.) – No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 5 Sam Houston
- Game 2 (Noon) – No. 1 Abilene Christian vs. No. 8 Lamar
- Game 3 (4 p.m.) – No. 2 New Orleans vs. No. 7 McNeese
- Game 4 (7 p.m.) – No. 3 Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 6 Northwestern State
- Thursday, May 27, 2021
- Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
- Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4
- Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
- Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
- Friday, May 28, 2021
- Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7
- Game 10 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8
- Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9
- Game 12 – Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10
- Saturday, May 29, 2021
- Game 13 – Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11^#
- Game 14 – Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12^#
- 6:00 PM – Championship – Winner Game 11/13 vs. Winner Game 12/14
* GAME 13 WILL BE NECESSARY IF THE WINNER OF GAME 9 ALSO WINS GAME 11.
^ GAME 14 WILL BE NECESSARY IF THE WINNER OF GAME 10 ALSO WINS GAME 12.
# IF ONLY ONE OF THE TWO EARLY GAMES IS NECESSARY ON SATURDAY, IT WILL BE PLAYED AT 1 P.M., WITH THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME STARTING AT 6 P.M.
The Southland Tournament will be hosted in Hammond at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. The tournament central page can be found HERE.
All games will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and the radio call via Emmanuel Pepis can be heard on NASH ICON 106.1 FM (HERE).
New Orleans closed out the regular season 28-26 overall and 23-17 in conference.
