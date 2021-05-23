No. 2 Baseball Draws No. 7 McNeese Wednesday, May 26 at 4 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans baseball will be the No. 2 seed in the 2021 Southland Conference Tournament and begin its quest for a league title on Wednesday, May 26 at 4 p.m. against No. 7 seed McNeese.



The Privateers split the regular season series with the Cowboys in Lake Charles.



McNeese is the reigning Southland Tournament champion after earning the automatic bid as a No. 5 seed in 2019.



It’s an all-Louisiana side of the bracket featuring the No. 2 Privateers taking on No. 7 Cowboys, and No. 3 Southeastern taking on No. 6 Northwestern State.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES CENTRAL)

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Game 1 (9 a.m.) – No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 5 Sam Houston

Game 2 (Noon) – No. 1 Abilene Christian vs. No. 8 Lamar

Game 3 (4 p.m.) – No. 2 New Orleans vs. No. 7 McNeese

Game 4 (7 p.m.) – No. 3 Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 6 Northwestern State

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Friday, May 28, 2021

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7

Game 10 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8

Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9

Game 12 – Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Game 13 – Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11 ^#

Game 14 – Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12 ^#

6:00 PM – Championship – Winner Game 11/13 vs. Winner Game 12/14

* GAME 13 WILL BE NECESSARY IF THE WINNER OF GAME 9 ALSO WINS GAME 11.

^ GAME 14 WILL BE NECESSARY IF THE WINNER OF GAME 10 ALSO WINS GAME 12.

# IF ONLY ONE OF THE TWO EARLY GAMES IS NECESSARY ON SATURDAY, IT WILL BE PLAYED AT 1 P.M., WITH THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME STARTING AT 6 P.M.

The Southland Tournament will be hosted in Hammond at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. The tournament central page can be found HERE.



All games will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and the radio call via Emmanuel Pepis can be heard on NASH ICON 106.1 FM (HERE).



New Orleans closed out the regular season 28-26 overall and 23-17 in conference.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}