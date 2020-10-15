No. 17 SMU puts unblemished record on the line at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 03: An exterior view of Yulman Stadium on September 3, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – No. 17 SMU aims to remain nationally ranked and among the unbeaten teams in the American Athletic Conference when the Mustangs visit Tulane.

The Green Wave seeks its first league win in Friday night’s matchup and aims to bounce back from a 49-31 loss at Houston in which Tulane was outscored 42-7 after jumping out to a 24-7 lead.

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele completed 32 passes for 474 yards against Memphis last week and has 1,326 yards and 10 TDs passing this season.

But top receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. is out for the season with a knee injury.