No. 16 USF women win 9th straight, beat Tulane 72-53

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Elisa Pinzan had 22 points, seven assists and a career-best six steals to lead No. 16 South Florida to a 72-53 victory over Tulane.
The Bulls (10-1, 7-0 American) have won nine straight games. Tulane (7-4, 3-3) ended a three-game winning streak.
Pinzan shot 7 of 17 from the floor and was one point shy of a career best.
It was her third career 20-point outing and she also surpassed 300 career assists (303).
The Bulls broke the game open with a 27-11 third quarter, stretching their lead to 57-32.
Pinzan had eight points and four assists. Arsula Clark led the Green Wave with 20 points.