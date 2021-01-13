No. 16 USF women win 9th straight, beat Tulane 72-53

NEW ORLEANS - I had the pleasure of a great interview with your friend Brandon Landry yesterday and just kind of doing a story on your friendship and how you met and everything. What can you share about Brandon and what you guys have experienced the last several years?"Yeah. So, obviously, Brandon Landry is the co-founder of Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux, and now I have a chance to be his partner with that for the last going on six years now. So it's actually a funny story because when Walk-Ons first arrived in New Orleans, which would have been, I believe 2011, I remember I would drive by on the way to the Superdome for every gameday. It was always packed outside, everybody always seemed like they were having a great time. So I was like, man, I got to go check out Walk-Ons. So I remember walking in and at the time, I was a Jimmy John's franchisee. I just brought Jimmy John's to New Orleans. And so I was interested in the restaurant industry and down the road, I'd always kind of dreamed of having my own sports bar concept. And so I walked into Walk-Ons and the minute I walked in, I looked around and said, 'You know what, if I were to build a sports bar, it would look and feel exactly like this.' I loved everything about it. I loved the culture, I loved the vibe, loved the menu, loved the food, loved everything about it. And so it was not too far after that, that I said, You know what, I'm just going to look Brandon up, I'm just going to cold call them, introduce myself and ask him if he wants to sit down and just have a conversation about the business. And just kind of see where it goes. And so that's actually how we met. Just called him up and said, 'Hey, I love Walk-Ons, would love to talk to you about it and see what your long term vision and goals are.' And we sat down and hit it off. And it was at a time when they were looking to franchise, they were interested in the work that I had done with Jimmie John's and bringing it here and kind of my long term goals and vision with that. And, man, we just we meshed. And it was pretty amazing because I think Walk-Ons had three units at the time. And now we just, I think opened up our franchise number 46 and 47 nationwide, which is pretty awesome. But I'll tell you what, Brandon has been a great partner. And a guy who, ironically, he was in college at LSU as a walk on basketball player at the exact same time that I was at Purdue. So we are the exact same age. He was a business major, I was a business major. So there's just so many similarities. We both have such a love of sports. But I think more than that, alove of being part of a team, being part of something greater than ourselves. And it's been awesome to be partnered with him with Walk-Ons, because I think we're really building something special there."

He said the one thing he admires about you the most is the way you treat people. He said he went to an LSU baseball game with you, took an hour for you to get from your car to your seats. And you signed every autograph, you were friendly to every person that came up to you, said you can't walk on the street without people. But where does that come from? Is that your upbringing? How do you treat with every person with such respect?"Well, I think a lot of that's just how I was raised. But I think also, I was such a huge sports fan growing up, I had so many idols in so many different sports. I mean, that's what my brother and I did every waking hour, if we weren't at school, it was playing ball. We idolized a lot of these people. And when we had the chance to meet them, I can remember every one of those interactions, and just the way that it made me feel as a kid or as a fan. And in many ways that inspired me in some way to continue on. I think I look at that now as well now the roles are reversed, and I have that opportunity. Every person I meet, every interaction I have, especially with a kid may be the turning point or the defining moment for them with what they choose to do in life and it may not be sports-related. But if that's something that they can reference in a positive way that makes a difference for them. That's what it's all about."