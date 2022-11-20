BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 27 points, Angel Reese had 23 — both with double-doubles — and LSU rolled to a record-matching 100-45 victory over Northwestern State on Sunday.

Jasmine Carson’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds to go put LSU at 100 points for the fifth consecutive game. It is believed to be the third such five-game streak in NCAA women’s history. The 1998-99 UConn team had five in a row, as did Oregon in 2013-14.

LSU is averaging 108.8 points per game.

Johnson, a freshman guard, established season highs, not only in points, but rebounds (10), assists (5) and steals (6) as well.

Reese, a sophomore transfer from Maryland who was averaging 23.3 points and 14.8 rebounds per game coming in, had 19 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Alex Morris added 17 points for the Tigers, Carson had 10, and Sa’myah Smith scored 11 off the bench.

Jiselle Woodson scored 15 points off the bench for the Lady Demons. Their starters scored only 12 points and shot 3 for 22 from the field.

LSU will be the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas where the Tigers will take on George Mason and UAB over the Thanksgiving weekend.

NORTHWESTERN ST. (1-3)

Dixon 1-2 0-0 2, Alper 1-7 0-0 2, Ayres 1-5 5-5 8, Dean 0-4 0-0 0, Parramore 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 0-4 1-2 1, Hampton 2-3 0-0 4, Miljanic 0-1 0-2 0, Thaxton 0-3 0-0 0, Whyte 1-2 0-0 2, McLemore 0-0 0-0 0, Rayner 3-5 1-2 9, Robinson-Forde 1-3 0-2 2, Woodson 6-9 1-2 15, Totals 16-52 8-15 45LSU (5-0)

Reese 10-15 3-5 23, LaDazhia Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Carson 4-12 0-0 10, Johnson 10-18 4-6 27, Morris 6-11 4-4 17, Besselman 0-0 0-0 0, Poa 1-1 2-2 4, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 3-7 5-7 11, Alisa Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Bartlett 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 37-75 19-26 100

Northwestern St. 12 13 11 9 — 45 LSU 23 37 29 11 — 100

3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 5-23 (Alper 0-4, Ayres 1-4, Dean 0-2, Parramore 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Hampton 0-1, Thaxton 0-3, Rayner 2-3, Woodson 2-3), LSU 7-21 (Carson 2-9, Johnson 3-6, Morris 1-4, Poole 1-2). Assists_Northwestern St. 11 (Dean 3, Woodson 3), LSU 20 (Johnson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 27 (Alper 4), LSU 56 (Reese 19). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 20, LSU 18. Technical Fouls_Northwestern St. Rayner 1. A_5,318.