No. 13 LSU falls at home to top-ranked South Carolina, 66-60

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and top-ranked South Carolina beat No. 13 LSU 66-60, ending the Tigers’ 13-game winning streak.

Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Destanni Henderson had 16 for the Gamecocks, who have won two straight since losing in overtime at Missouri in their Southeastern Conference opener.

South Carolina trailed by six points at halftime but built a seven-point lead with 5:21 left.

LSU twice got within three points but could not get closer.

Khayla Porter scored 22 points for the Tigers and Alexis Morris added 14.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News