WESTWEGO, La. — The No. 12 Loyola Wolf Pack dropped their series finale against Texas Wesleyan, 5-1, on Sunday, as the Rams claimed the three-game set after winning one of the two games on Saturday, dropping Loyola to 8-6 overall.

The Rams used two early runs to gain the monument in the contest, while their starting pitcher went the distance with seven strikeouts.

Allen Dennis cut the TWU lead in half with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the fourth, sending a no-doubter past the scoreboard in left field. Neither team scored until the top of the seventh when the Rams put two more runs on the board, then an eighth-inning insurance run brought the game to its final, 5-1.

“There’s not a lot of positives to take away from the weekend,” said Loyola head coach Jeremy Kennedy. “We didn’t really do much of anything good. There were a variety of mistakes in a variety of areas. On the mound, defensively, offensively, base running. It was just about a poorly played weekend as a whole that I’ve seen since I’ve been here. It’s disappointing, but we have to go back to work to see if we can get it fixed.

The Pack will now turn their attention to Bryant & Stratton College for their first mid-week action of the season, hosting the Bobcats at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

(Report courtesy Loyola Wolfpack Sports Information Department)